Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

On December 4, 2019 Instructure (NYSE: INST) announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LLCin an all-cash transaction that values Instructure at an aggregate equity value of approximately $2 billion.



As part of the terms of the agreement, Instructure stockholders will receive $47.60 in cash per share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: INST at $56.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: INST stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Instructure Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Instructure, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $158.8 million in 2017 to $209.54 million in 2018 and that its Net Loss declined from $49.82 million in 2017 to $43.46 million in 2018.



