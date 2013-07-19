Instrumentation Laboratory Company - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Instrumentation Laboratory Company - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Instrumentation Laboratory Company (IL) is a medical device company. IL is a subsidiary of Werfen Group. The company carries out the development, manufacture and distribution of laboratory products for the in vitro diagnostic market. It principally offers products such as TOP Family, TOP 700, TOP 500 CTS, TOP 300 CTS, AcuStar and Elite among others under the Hemostasis Diagnostics product line. Its Critical Care Diagnostic systems are used to measures pH, blood gases, CO-Oximetry, electrolytes, and metabolites through a comprehensive analysis on a single sample of whole blood.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Instrumentation Laboratory Company portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
