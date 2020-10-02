Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Insulated Packaging Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Insulated Packaging investments from 2020 to 2026.



The Insulated Packaging market was valued at USD 13.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period of (2020-2026).



Top Key Players in the Global Insulated Packaging Market: Amcor, Deutsche Post DHL, Huhtamaki, InsulTote, Sonoco, American Aerogel, Cold Ice, Davis Core and Pad, Dupont, Ecovative, Exeltainer, JB Packaging, Laminar Medica, Marko Foam, Providence Packaging, TemperPack, TP Solutions, Woolcool and Other.



Key Market Trends:



Food and Beverage Industry to Show the Maximum Application



- Food and Beverage application in the insulated packaging market are expected to grow significantly in the forecast period (2019 - 2024). The growth rate may be due to factors such as a rise in demand for packaged food and increase in ready-to-eat food consumption.

- Also, increasing working demographics, and the changing lifestyle and increasing awareness for a healthy lifestyle of people are proliferating the growth of packaged food and online grocery shopping trends.

- Due to the increasing trends of packaged foods and online grocery shopping, the trend of buying perishables online is also increasing, giving rise to the need for shipment and storage of perishables in a thermally controlled environment.

- Nearly one-third of digital grocery shoppers in the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, and France had groceries delivered at least once in a week in 2018, according to a study published by Capgemini in 2019.

- Another important characteristic of insulated packaging is that the container protects the contents from being crushed or squeezed. The products will be safe inside an insulated container.



This report segments the Global Insulated Packaging Market on the basis of Types are:

Plastic

Wood

Corrugated Cardboards

Glass

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global Insulated Packaging Market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others



Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the Insulated Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Insulated Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



Finally, the Insulated Packaging market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Insulated Packaging market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.