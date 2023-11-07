Insulated Packaging Market Insights: Exploring Business Potential, Growth Rates, and Competitive Outlook for 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- The report "Insulated Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Wood, Corrugated Cardboard, Glass), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), Packaging Type, Type (Rigid, Flexible, Semi-rigid) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global insulated packaging market size is expected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2020 to USD 15.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Insulated packaging is used across industries, such as Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others. In the insulated packaging market, food & beverages is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these insulated packaging.



Driver: Surging demand for temperature-sensitive goods



Globalization has reduced the distance between different regions of the world. Owing to this, the imports and exports among different countries are increasing. Several types of goods can be damaged by shocks, while some can be damaged due to temperature variations. Insulated packaging is the only solution for goods that require special temperature conditions. The growth of the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries has led to an increased demand for temperature-sensitive goods.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global insulated packaging market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Insulated packaging market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of insulated packaging in the food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South korea, and Australia have led to an increased demand for Insulated packaging in the Asia Pacific region.



Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Sonoco Products Company (US), and Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland) are the leading insulated packaging manufacturers, globally.



Deutsche Post DHL (Germany) is the largest player in the market. It is investing in the expansion of the Packstation network. By 2021, 3,000 new DHL Packstations are to be added to the existing network of 4,000 automated parcel delivery and collection points. With these installed, the group will offer customers access to 7,000 Packstations located throughout the US.



E.I Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (US) is ranked second in the insulated packaging market. DuPont is planning to expand its manufacturing and technology presence in Chesterfield County, Virginia. The company will invest USD 75 million in the Spruance site with plans to create approximately 60 new jobs over the next several years.



