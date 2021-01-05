Insulated Packaging Market Worth $15.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- The report "Insulated Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Wood, Corrugated Cardboard, Glass), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), Packaging Type, Type (Rigid, Flexible, Semi-rigid) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global insulated packaging market size is expected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2020 to USD 15.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Insulated packaging is used across industries, such as Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others. In the insulated packaging market, food & beverages is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these insulated packaging.



The Insulated packaging market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The global Insulated packaging market is estimated to be USD 11.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand for these insulated packaging in the Asia Pacific and Europe. Insulated packaging are largely used in the iron & steel industry. The increasing use of insulated packaging and the rising construction activities is driving the insulated packaging market. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the Insulated packaging market.



Food & Beverages segment is expected to lead the Insulated packaging market during the forecast period.

The food & beverages industry will continue to lead the Insulated packaging market, , accounting for a share of 33.3% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for vehicles development and mounting demand for consumer goods such as automobiles. The increasing preference for high-cost, high-performance insulated packaging is driven by the need to improve the quality of life, health & environment, and shift to clean, alternative sources of manufacturing.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global insulated packaging market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Insulated packaging market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of insulated packaging in the food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South korea, and Australia have led to an increased demand for Insulated packaging in the Asia Pacific region.



Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Sonoco Products Company (US), and Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland) are the leading insulated packaging manufacturers, globally.



COVID-19 Impact on the Insulated packaging Market



The global Insulated packaging market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like as Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Sonoco Products Company (US), and Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



These players have announced the suspension of production due to the lowered demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect the safety of their employees in the US, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for insulated packaging is expected to decline in 2020. Manufacturers are likely to adjust production to prevent bottlenecks and plan production according to demand from tier 1 manufacturers.



