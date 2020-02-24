Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Insulating Adhesive Tape Market: Definition



Insulating adhesive tape is a type of pressure-sensitive tape that is primarily used to insulate electrical wires and other materials that conduct electricity. Insulating adhesive tape can be made of various plastics, but vinyl is highly popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation.

Key Drivers of Insulating Adhesive Tape Market



The electronics industry employs pressure-sensitive tapes and adhesives to install parts directly in devices



The trend toward miniaturization of electronic devices, especially cell phones, portable personal computers, and tablets, is a major driving factor the insulating adhesive tape market



The electronic & electrical appliances industry is one of the popular end-users of pressure-sensitive insulating adhesive tapes. The industry has been expanding at a speedy pace. Rise in disposable income, changes in lifestyle of the people, and increase in dependence on the use of electronic devices are key factors boosting sales of electronic devices across the world.



The trend toward miniaturization of electronic devices, which require use of insulating adhesive tape as substitute for screws and other fasteners, has been gaining traction. Thus, demand for insulating adhesive tape is expected to be driven by growth in sales of electronic devices.



Insulating adhesive tapes are employed widely in numerous automotive applications such as wire harnessing, electric insulation, automotive body repairs, masking, and surface protection



Rise in usage of insulating adhesive tape in automotive interior parts to provide better resistance and excellent adhesion ability is likely to propel the insulating adhesive tape market during the forecast period



Emission of VOC Content Likely to Hamper Market



Manufacture of tapes, particularly pressure-sensitive insulating adhesive tapes, carries major environmental concerns



Environmental regulations affect the pressure-sensitive tape technology in two areas: manufacturing process and product design. Solvent-based adhesives are primarily used for insulating adhesive tapes. Solvent-based adhesives contain a significant level of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can lead to smog formation and asthma irritations. It is often a reason for environmental concerns worldwide. Hence, emission of VOCs during production of tapes is likely to act as a restraint for the insulating adhesive tape market.



Polyvinyl Chloride Type Segment Held Major Share in 2018



The polyvinyl chloride type segment is expected to hold major share of the global insulating adhesive tape market in 2018. Polyvinyl chloride backings typically exude characteristics such as durability, low flammability, and printability. They are weather resistant albeit temperature sensitive. They can also be embossed.



Polyvinyl chloride can be produced in rigid and soft configurations. Rigid polyvinyl chloride is primarily used as the backing for carton sealing tapes. Soft polyvinyl chloride is a commonly used backing for insulating tapes and masking tapes.



Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Large Share of Global Insulating Adhesive Tape Market



In terms of region, the global insulating adhesive tape market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



In terms of volume and revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to constitute the key share of global insulating adhesive tape market in 2018. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period, led by the strong economic growth in countries such as India, China, and Japan.



North America and Europe are mature regions of the global insulating adhesive tape market with presence of various small scale players and local manufacturing facilities. The U.S. and Italy are among the key producers of insulating adhesive tapes.



Middle East & Africa is also an attractive region of the global insulating adhesive tape market owing to the significant increase in commercial & infrastructure activities and existing low market penetration in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Emerging countries such as Brazil and Mexico offer lucrative opportunities to the insulating adhesive tape market in Latin America. The market in the region is likely to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, led by rapid infrastructure development and growth in packaging and automotive industries.



Key Players in Market



The global insulating adhesive tape market is highly fragmented, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 45% to 50% share. Key players operating in the insulating adhesive tape market include



3M

ACHEM

Intertape Polymer Group

Scapa

Saint-Gobain

Plymouth Rubber Europa, S.A.

Denka Company Limited