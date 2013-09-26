Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Insulation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Insulation refers to a process wherein a non-conducting material is used to isolate something from its surroundings, and sustain its normal state of being. It can be used for different purposes like sound, heat, and electricity insulation. However, the insulation market is heavily influenced by the high-growth building-insulation market. This market can be classified into residential, non-residential, and industrial insulation. Insulators are useful for controlling the energy efficiency of the house, or in an industrial setting and also in reducing the carbon footprint. Insulators can be classified broadly into two categories, Mineral fibers, and Plastic foams among which the later account for the majority of sales.



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The insulation market has witnessed high growth over the last decade and is expected to grow at least at the same pace. The biggest market for insulation is the North American region, followed by Europe. Germany leads the demand in Europe followed by the industrial countries like France, Italy, the UK, and Spain. These markets are expected to be steady and grow at a slow pace. However, strong demand is expected to be generated from the nascent markets in Asia-pacific, China, and Latin America.



The main driver of this industry is the growing market in the Asia-Pacific, boosted by the real estate and industrial boom. Insulation is still uncommon in Asia but it is fast catching up, as environment awareness among the public is on the rise. The market is the U.S. is matured but is still growing at a considerable rate. The initiative to change the climate taken up by the government has considerably boosted the home insulation market. In the western market, only about a quarter of the demand is from new buildings, and the rest is retrofit. The retrofit market is considerably large in the USA.



Although insulation is an environment friendly application, it still poses some threat to the environment. Over the years due to the improvement in technology, new highly efficient blowing agents have been developed. These blowing agents consist of an ozone depleting material (CFC), which is not desirable. R&D of environment friendly insulation materials is being carried out to negate this issue. Some of the market players in this industry are Knauf, Rockwool, Celotex, Xtratherm, Isover, and Kingspan.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Microfluidics is a science that deals with the study of flow of liquid through the channels of micrometer size. It basically deals with the control and manipulation of fluids that is geometrically constrained to a sub-millimeter scale. Microfluidics field came into existence in 1990’s when microscale analytical chemistry technique and microelectronic technology began to be recognized. Since then microfluidics field has grown rapidly to control laboratory handling, processing and analytical techniques. Microfluidics also referred as lab-on-chip or micrototal analysis provides a wide range of applications in the areas of biological and chemical analysis. The miniaturization of bioanalytical techniques offers considerable advantages such as reduction of the size of the equipment and parallel operation for multiple analysis. Moreover, microlfuidic devices significantly reduce the sample volume and carry out the reaction, detection and separation quickly. Currently, microfluidic devices has been implemented in variety of biological applications that includes PCR amplification, DNA sequencing, amino acid and protein analysis, immunoassays and other areas.



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Dyes and pigments are coloring materials, which are water insoluble. Key end-user industries of pigments include wood-coloring, stone, textiles, paints & coatings, food and metals. Pigment are usually manufactured as dry colorants and grounded into fine powder. As pigments are water insoluble it requires some special techniques for dyeing and printing. Some of the key pigments used across the world include dioxazine, fluorubine, isoindoline, perylene, perinone, and pyrocoline.



Strong demand from end user industries such as paint and coating, ink, construction industry has been driving the demand for dyes and pigments in the past few years. Moreover increase in end-user preference for environmentally friendly products is expected to drive growth of the dyes and pigments market in the near future. Increasing demand for innovative high performance dyes and pigments is expected to open new growth window for industry participants. Asia Pacific is the largest market for dyes and pigments worldwide, followed by Europe and U.S. Inorganic pigments are expected to be the largest revenue and volume segment in the dye and pigment market over the next few years. On the other hand, organic pigments are anticipated to show the largest growth numbers in the future. Specialty pigments, being eco-friendly in nature, are also expected to be in great demand in various regions across the world. Higher price of organic pigments could be one of the factors holding back the organic part of the dyes and pigments market.



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BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Haining Tongyuan Chemical factory, KRONOS Worldwide Inc, Lanxess, Merck, OCI Company ltd, Rockwood Holdings Inc, Sudarshan Chemical Industries ltd, Tokai Carbon Co.Ltd, Cristal Global and Tronox are some of the leading dyes and pigments producers.



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