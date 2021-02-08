Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Insulation materials are observing massive growth in demand globally due to their increasing applications in industrial, infrastructure, HVAC, transportation, furniture/bedding, appliances, and packaging. The major driving factor for the growth of the market is the increased demand for reduced energy consumption in the buildings. The global insulation materials market is projected to reach USD 82.96 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Insulation Materials Market:
Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.
Market Drivers
The growing demand for energy efficiency globally will be a major driving factor for the market growth during the forecast period. Fossil fuels account for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, insulation materials help reduce these emissions and thus reducing any adverse effects to the environment. Moreover, growing legislative laws and stringent policies to reduce harmful emissions and increase energy efficiency in the buildings will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing number of industries in various parts of the world has led to an increase in insulation materials' demand.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Glass Wool
Mineral Wool
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
Aerogel
Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
CMS Fibers
Calcium Silicate
Polyurethane
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Infrastructure
Industrial
HVAC
Transportation
Appliances
Furniture/Bedding
Packaging
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Insulation Materials market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period due to the rapid urbanization in the region, which has led to a growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Furthermore, the swift growth of the industries and the automobile sector will further boost the demand in the regional market. The growing awareness among the people regarding energy efficiency will also boost the market demand.
