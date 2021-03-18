Insulation Materials Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the insulation of see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. Consequently, insulation materials lead to the prevention of humidity, freezing, mold, and deformation occurring in the construction works due to corrosion, thereby safeguarding the building.



Insulation materials in automotive provide a robust heat loss barrier and maintain the optimal temperature to enhance engine performance and decrease carbon-dioxide emissions. The effective thermal insulation of automotive performs a crucial role in optimal thermal management, which is of immense significance in providing better battery backup and longer battery life. Further, it adds to the convenience of passengers.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Insulation Materials market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.



Research Report on the Insulation Materials Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Insulation Materials market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Insulation Materials market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Insulation Materials market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Insulation Materials market and its key segments?



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Insulation Materials market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Aerogel

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

CMS Fibers

Calcium Silicate

Polyurethane

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infrastructure

Industrial

HVAC

Transportation

Appliances

Furniture/Bedding

Packaging



Regional Landscape section of the Insulation Materials report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



