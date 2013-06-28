Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Insulator Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

Increased government attention to the power sector is providing a fillip to the insulator market.



The report begins with an introduction of the Electric Equipment in India. It gives a clear overview of the equipments and highlights the category it falls in. The types of insulators prevalent in India on the basis of material have been analyzed and their differentiation has been provided on various parameters. A brief overview of the types of insulators on the basis of construction has also been included to highlight their requirements at different voltage levels. The market overview section provides an insight into the insulator market which includes the market size and growth of insulators on the basis of value. The domestic production and consumption of insulators over the last three fiscal years have been shown. Market segmentation of the insulator industry has been included on the basis of volume. The import and export figures of different types of insulators in India and the country-wise breakup of the same have been provided.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry including growth in the power and T&D sector. Players in the market are looking to increase their production capacities and the market is geared up to meet the total requirements of ambitious plans of Ministry of Power for power developments in India for the 12th Five year plan to come into effect. The other drivers include the rapid rural electrification drive by the Indian government, the expansionary plans of Indian Railways and the growth potential of composite polymers. The key challenges include competition from Chinese products and the anomaly of the existing tax structure for insulators.



Key initiatives taken by the regulatory bodies like the Indian Government and the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) are briefly mentioned.



The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It outlays the competitive landscape of the insulator market in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of domestic key players revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic players in the market and a snapshot of their corporations, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the insulator market in India.



Companies Mentioned



1. Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.

2. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

3. W.S. Industries (India) Ltd.

4. Goldstone Infratech Ltd.

5. Modern Insulators Ltd.

6. Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd.

7. Prime Insulators Private Ltd.

8. Victory Transformers & Switchgears Ltd.

9. CJI Porcelain Private Ltd.

10. Saravana Global Energy Ltd.

11. Shreeji Power & Insulators Private Ltd.

12. Sun Insulators Private Ltd.



