Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Insulet Corporation (Insulet) is a medical device company. The company develops, manufactures and distributes OmniPod insulin management system, an insulin infusion system for diabetic patients. OmniPod insulin management system comprises OmniPod, a disposable insulin infusion device and the PDM, a handheld device. The company distributes its products through its subsidiary, Neighborhood Diabetes and third party distributors. It has distribution partnership with Ypsomed and GlaxosmithKline. The company markets its product through distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US. Insulet is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the US.
The company focuses on marketing its lead product, OmniPod insulin management system, for which it has expanded its international distribution agreement with Ypsomed. As a part of its strategy, the company now supplies its products through its partners to more countries, which will generate more revenues.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Insulet Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
