New Medical Devices research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- GBI Research's report, 'Insulin Delivery Devices Market to 2019 - Simplified Pump Solutions and Low Cost Pens Represent Distinct Regional Growth Drivers' looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the four insulin delivery devices market segments: insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin syringes and traditional insulin pump accessories. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics.
The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment's pipeline products and gives details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- Information on market size for the four insulin delivery devices market segments: insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin syringes and traditional insulin pump accessories.
- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2012.
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the insulin delivery devices market.
- Information on the competitive landscape and the leading technologies of key players: Novo Nordisk A/S, Medtronic, Inc., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Animas Corporation, Insulet Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories.
- Information on reimbursement trends and market access for key countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global insulin delivery devices market.
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines.
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies.
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the insulin delivery devices market landscape.
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global insulin delivery devices market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Novo Nordisk (Subsidiary of Novo A/S), Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Animas, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Insulet, Asante Solutions, Abbott Laboratories, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford, Bioject Medical Technologies, Injex - Equidyne Systems, Antares Pharma, Tandem Diabetes Care, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
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