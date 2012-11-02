Insulin Delivery Market Outlook in BRICS New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Insulin Delivery Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018 provides key market data on the Insulin Delivery market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within four market categories – Insulin Pens, Insulin Syringes, Traditional Insulin Pump Accessories and Insulin Pumps. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Insulin Delivery market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size data for Insulin Delivery market categories – Insulin Pens, Insulin Syringes, Traditional Insulin Pump Accessories and Insulin Pumps.

- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the four market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Insulin Delivery market in each of the aforementioned countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Insulin Delivery market in BRICS.

- Key players covered include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Animas Corporation and Ypsomed Holding AG.



Companies Mentioned



Novo Nordisk A/S Sanofi Eli Lilly and Company Medtronic, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Abbott Laboratories F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. Animas Corporation Ypsomed Holding AG



