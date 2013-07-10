Insulin Delivery Systems to be a US$ 13.2 Billion Market by 2017

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- As per the new research report by RNCOS, “Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Forecast to 2017”, manufacturers and service providers are recognizing and catering to the special needs of diabetics. As per our forecast, the global insulin delivery systems market will grow to US$ 13.2 Billion by 2017. The insulin delivery systems include insulin syringes, pens, pumps, and jet injectors. According to our study, insulin syringes and pens dominate the global insulin delivery systems market. Besides, market penetration of both insulin pumps and needle-free injection jets is also rising due to technological advances. Growth is mainly being observed in insulin pens. While the market of disposable insulin pens is rising rapidly in US, reusable insulin pens are finding increased usage in China.



The report provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future prospect of the insulin delivery system market. The study presents a global picture about prevalence of diabetes and the overall market for insulin delivery systems. It includes a geographical analysis of insulin delivery systems in key diabetic countries. The research further covers the market for main insulin delivery systems along with their current and future projections.



Our study leads to the proposition that innovation has huge scope in this field and we have advertently elaborated some of the emerging insulin delivery devices. Finally, an analysis of the leading market players provides a holistic understanding to the reader. Players covered include Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi-Aventis, Medtronic, Roche, Becton Dickinson and Company who together account for more than 90% of the global market.



