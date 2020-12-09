New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The global Insulin Pens Market is estimated to reach USD 41.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising predominance of diabetes in different age groups along with developing R&D ventures which are boosting the growth of the market further. Technological improvements in insulin infusion devices are one of the growing trends in the market globally. Also, one of the principal factors leading to the growth of the market is the rising number of diabetics due to obesity, aging, and unhealthy lifestyles. Obesity is believed to be a significant factor influencing the growth of diabetes in individuals. Diabetes is a significant health condition that is rapidly growing among the world population; therefore, the adoption of smart insulin pens is necessary for safe and effective control of insulin to people who have diabetes. Insulin pens have earned popularity in current years. The demand is due to the rapidly rising number of diabetic patients, and cost-effectiveness of the insulin pens. Also, the accurate and simple delivery function of appropriate dosing adds to the demand.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Insulin Pens business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Insulin Pens market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Smiths Medical Asd, Inc., Biocon, Health Care Center, B Pharmaceuticals, Nipro Medical Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, INJEX, Insulet Corporation



End-User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home care settings



Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Traditional insulin Pens

Smart insulin Pens.



Usage Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Prefilled Insulin Pens

Smart Insulin Pen Caps

Reusable Insulin Pen Caps



Highlights of the Table of Contents:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key Insulin Pens market segments



1.3 Target players



1.4 Market analysis by type



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Key learning objectives



1.7 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Insulin Pens market size



2.2 Latest trends of the Insulin Pens market by region



2.3 Key corporate trends



Insulin Pens Market shares of the key players



3.1 Global Insulin Pens size by manufacturers



3.2 Global Insulin Pens market key players



3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players



3.4 New entrants in the Insulin Pens market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans



Insulin Pens Market by product segmentation



4.1 Global Insulin Pens Sales by Product



4.2 Global Insulin Pens by Product Revenue



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Insulin Pens market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Insulin Pens market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



