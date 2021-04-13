New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The rising predominance of diabetes in different age groups is an essential factor encouraging the growth of the insulin pen market globally. Also, developing R&D ventures are also advancing the market. However, concerns related to the usage of infusion pen and stringent laws for new product developments are restraining the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 21.71 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends –



Technological improvements in insulin infusion devices and new product developments are fuelling the market growth.



The global Insulin Pens Market is estimated to reach USD 41.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising predominance of diabetes in different age groups along with developing R&D ventures which are boosting the growth of the market further. Technological improvements in insulin infusion devices are one of the growing trends in the market globally. Also, one of the principal factors leading to the growth of the market is the rising number of diabetics due to obesity, aging, and unhealthy lifestyles. Obesity is believed to be a significant factor influencing the growth of diabetes in individuals.



Diabetes is a significant health condition that is rapidly growing among the world population; therefore, the adoption of smart insulin pens is necessary for safe and effective control of insulin to people who have diabetes. Insulin pens have earned popularity in current years. The demand is due to the rapidly rising number of diabetic patients, and cost-effectiveness of the insulin pens. Also, the accurate and simple delivery function of appropriate dosing adds to the demand.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Smiths Medical Asd, Inc., Biocon, Health Care Center, B Pharmaceuticals, Nipro Medical Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, INJEX, Insulet Corporation.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Insulin Pens market.



End-User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hospitals & Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Home care settings



Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Traditional insulin Pens



Smart insulin Pens.



Usage Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Prefilled Insulin Pens



Smart Insulin Pen Caps



Reusable Insulin Pen Caps



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Insulin Pens market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Insulin Pens market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Insulin Pens Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Insulin Pens Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Insulin Pens Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Insulin Pens Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Insulin Pens Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Novo Nordisk



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Product Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Sanofi



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Product Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Smiths Medical Asd, Inc



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Product Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Biocon



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Product Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



