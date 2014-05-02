Fast Market Research recommends "Insurace: BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The BRIC Insurance industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC insurance market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC insurance market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key insurance market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC insurance market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the insurance industry and had a total market value of $444.5 billion in 2012. Brazil was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 16.6% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the insurance industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $245.4 billion in 2012. This was followed by Brazil, India and Russia with a value of $82.3, $67.4, and $49.4 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the insurance industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $406.0 billion in 2017, followed by Brazil, India, Russia with expected values of $128.9, $115.7 and $80.8 billion, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the BRIC insurance market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC insurance market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC insurance market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the BRIC insurance market?
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