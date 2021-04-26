New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The popularity of Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) will contribute to the growth of the market.



The global Insurance Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 16.69 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Big data analytics can be beneficial in acquiring the necessary data in a short amount of time. This enables the companies to know the needs and preferences of their customers. Insurance firms can also provide personalized plans depending on their customer's needs. Using analytical tools, customers can access all the insurance policies in a single, centric dashboard.



One of the most significant issues that insurance companies face is fraud. With big data analytics, a large amount of data can be checked in a short time. It includes various big data solutions, such as social network analysis and telematics. Moreover, a large amount of data is needed and received for subrogation cases. The data can come from the medical records, police records, and even the notes regarding them. Big data analytics allows its users to keep track of the cases that are being investigated.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1194



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Microsoft, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Salesforce, Verisk Analytics, OpenText, Pegasystems, Tableau Software, Guidewire, Hexaware, Sapiens International, MicroStrategy, Palantir, LexisNexis, Applied Systems, TIBCO Software, BOARD International, Birst, QlikTech, Mitchell International, PrADS Inc., Vertafore, and BRIDGEi2i, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Insurance Analytics market.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Claim Management



Fraud Analysis



Risk Management



Process Optimization



Subrogation Analysis



Customer Management And Personalization



Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud Deployment



On-Premises Deployment



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium Sized Organizations



Large Organizations



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Insurance Providers



IT and Telecommunication



Government Agencies



Consultants And Advisory Firms



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1194



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Insurance Analytics market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Insurance Analytics market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Insurance Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Insurance Analytics Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Insurance Analytics Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Insurance Analytics Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Insurance Analytics Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1194



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Process Analytics Market Outlook



Dark Analytics Market Share



Data Mining Tools Market Growth



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.