New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The global Insurance Analytics Market is forecast to reach USD 16.69 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Big data analytics can be beneficial in acquiring the necessary data in a short amount of time. This enables the companies to know the needs and preferences of their customers. Insurance firms can also provide personalized plans depending on their customer's needs. Using analytical tools, customers can access all the insurance policies in a single, centric dashboard. One of the most significant issues that insurance companies face is fraud. With big data analytics, a large amount of data can be checked in a short time. It includes various big data solutions, such as social network analysis and telematics.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Insurance Analytics market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Insurance Analytics industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Microsoft, IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Salesforce, Verisk Analytics, OpenText, Pegasystems, Tableau Software, Guidewire, Hexaware, Sapiens International, MicroStrategy, Palantir, LexisNexis, Applied Systems, TIBCO Software, BOARD International, Birst, QlikTech, Mitchell International, PrADS Inc., Vertafore, and BRIDGEi2i, among others.



The Insurance Analytics industry is segmented into:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Claim Management

Fraud Analysis

Risk Management

Process Optimization

Subrogation Analysis

Customer Management And Personalization

Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud Deployment

On-Premises Deployment



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium Sized Organizations

Large Organizations



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Insurance Providers

IT and Telecommunication

Government Agencies

Consultants And Advisory Firms

Others



Regional Outlook of Insurance Analytics Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Insurance Analytics market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Insurance Analytics industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Insurance Analytics industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Insurance Analytics market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Insurance Analytics industry



Radical Features of the Insurance Analytics Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Insurance Analytics market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Insurance Analytics industry.



