Insurance and Assistance linked to Payment Cards and Bank Accounts in Ireland investigates the market for insurance and assistance policies linked to banking products in this country. Drawing on the results of an investigation covering 37 individual payment card and bank account products offered by nine banking institutions and specialised card providers in Ireland, the report analyses the provision of a variety of different types of insurance and assistance policy in the following broad categories of cover: accident and health; creditor; personal and identity protection; shopping; travel; and other. In addition, concierge services are also included as a category in their own right. Moreover, the PartnerBASE dataset that accompanies the report details each insurance or assistance enhancement for each payment card and bank account product analysed.



Key features of this report include:



- quantification of the market size and segmentation for insurance and assistance linked to payment cards and bank accounts: approximately how much is the market worth in Ireland?

- analysis of the many types of insurance and assistance policy marketed and how the risks covered vary from one distributor to another;

- consideration of the role of centralised payment card issuing entities in Ireland and the degree to which individual banking institutions are concluding their own agreements for card-related insurance and assistance over and above the basic levels of cover already provided;

- calculation of provider share of partnerships based on number of relationships: which providers of insurance and assistance policies have been successful in establishing relationships with banking institutions and other card issuers or distributors?

- availability of an accompanying PartnerBASE dataset that details each individual insurance or assistance enhancement to the payment cards and bank accounts analysed in Ireland.



