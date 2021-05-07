Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The Insurance Big Data Analytics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Deloitte (United States), Pegasystems (United States), Verisk Analytics (United States), SAP AG (Germany), LexisNexis (United States), IBM (United States), RSM (United Kingdom), Oracle (United States), TIBCO Software (United States), PwC (United Kingdom), SAS (United States), Guidewire (United States), ReSource Pro (United States), Vertafore (United States), BOARD International (Switzerland), Majesco (United States)



Definition:

Insurance analytics is the integration of data analytics to the Actuarial industry and the Insurance industry as a whole. Building analytic capability improves customer service and reduces cost-to-serve. Insurance analytics provides Insurers with capabilities that address a variety of issues across marketing, service, and sales as well as enterprise operations. The digital revolution has permitted the storage of large and diverse amounts of data. This is referred to as big data because of its complexity for the traditional data processing techniques. For insurance, big data is referred to as unstructured and /or structured data being used to influence the underwriting, rating, pricing, marketing, and handling of claims. Structured data is data in tables and defined fields. While the unstructured data is referred to as social media posting, typed reports, and recorded interviews. Predictive analytics allows insurers to use big data to forecast future happenings. This process uses several techniques such as insurance data mining, statistical modeling, and machine learning. Insurers use big data in some ways. The reduction of fraud through better identification techniques is one of the ways insurers use big data. They also use it to improve solvency, facilitate better claims, create operational efficiencies, and improve market effectiveness. There exist some concerns regarding big data which include complexity and volume, lack of transparency, and cyberthreats to the stored data. The period of big data brings both positive and negative impacts to the society. The job of the state insurer is to ensure regulations and regulatory activities sufficiently protect the customers from harm. Big data has tremendous potential to positively affect insurers and consumers. According to Yes Magazine, the implementation of Big Data has resulted in 30% better access to insurance services, 40-70% cost savings, and 60% higher fraud detection rates. However, all disruptive technologies bring challenges.

On September 19th, 2020, Majesco had announced the Launch of its L&A Insurance Data & Analytics Platform. The intent behind this move was to enhance Risk solutions, Fraud & Identity offerings through Emailage's solutions.



Market Trends:

The Growing Trend in Acceptance of Advanced Analytics Techniques



Market Drivers:

The Mounting Requirement of Analyzing the Insurance Data

The Rising Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



