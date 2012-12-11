Insurance Car Cheap Announces Blog to Offer Trade Secrets on Car Insurance

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Many people find shopping for car insurance easier online than travelling between brokerages to leverage individual quotes. That does not mean however that getting the best deal is any easier. With more insurance companies than ever and more complex policies, it can be difficult to make a decision. Confusing offers that seem tantalizing but may hide disadvantages or shortcomings in small print also don’t help matters.



Sites like Insurance Car Cheap offer zip-code based insurance searches that can cut out many of these problems, and the site has recently announced a blog that they hope will lead to further reductions.



The site has a simple to use search function starting from the homepage, requiring individuals to simply enter their zip code to get started on finding local insurers who can offer the best coverage at the best value. They also have a featured page for the top auto insurers, and pages for instant quotes and affordable premiums depending on the priorities of the user.



Their newest innovation is an editorial blog featuring high quality, original material aimed at providing plain English, common-sense solutions to premium problems, and the launch has come with plenty of information already available.



A spokesperson for the company explained the reasons behind the launch, “Our blog already has over fifty original articles newly published, that we’ve been working on for some time. The whole idea came about when we realized that although our zip code based quote service was connecting users with the insurers they needed, those same users weren’t necessarily doing everything they could to get their car insured at the most competitive rates. The blog topics include insider tips on simple actions that can lower premiums significantly for all demographics, including safety, gas consumption and advice for teenagers and seniors. We really believe this content can result in significant savings over and above the typical quotation searches.”



Insurance Car Cheap offers an application that helps users with auto insurance quote provision. Users can use the site any time and get as many quotes as they like from vehicle insurers in their state. Then they can take their time to compare them before settling the premium. This simple process saves hundreds of dollars every year for thousands of motorists just through this website. For more information, please visit: http://insurancecarcheap.net