Insurance Claim Investigation Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Lowers & Associates, Brumell Group, Kelmar Global

Major players profiled in the study are:

Corporate Investigative Services, Inc. (United States), Lowers & Associates (United States), PJS Investigations Pty Ltd. (Australia), CoventBridge Group (United States), Robertson&Co (United Kingdom), ICORP Investigations (United States), Brumell Group (United States), John Cutter Investigations (United States), UKPI (United Kingdom), Kelmar Global (United States),



Scope of the Report of Insurance Claim Investigation

Insurance Claims Investigation helps in evaluating the legitimacy of a claim. This service helps the claims adjuster to how to properly handle claims. Inappropriately Claims Investigations are required because, although many claims are genuine, there are some of them are not. Accordingly, these illegitimate claims predictably cost around USD 80 billion every year across the insurance industry. There are various types of insurance claim investigation services are that drive huge demand in this industry.



In Jan 2020, EMC Insurance Companies announced a collaboration with FRISS for fraud detection solutions in the insurance industry. Through this partnership, they reduce insurance fraud and further increase profitability. By this initiative, the company enhances its offering across the globe.



The Global Insurance Claim Investigation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Health Insurance Investigation, Car Insurance Investigation, Home Insurance Investigation, Life Insurance Investigation, Others), Application (Large Insurance Companies, Medium and Small Insurance Companies), Services (Preliminary Record Searches, Surveillance Services, Interviewing and Statement Taking, Fraud Investigations, Others), Claims (Asbestos Claims, Bodily Injury Claims, Disability Claims Defense, FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act), Insurance Claims, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Increase Investment from Government Projects

- The Rise in Investment in Organic Growth Strategies



Market Drivers:

- The Rise in Occurrences of Fraud in the Insurance Industry

- Development in the Insurance Industry

- High Movement Towards Digitization



Market Trend:

- Continuous Development in Technology

- Increase in Market Competencies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



