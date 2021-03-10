Insurance Companies May Be Cracking Down on Old Roofs

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The letters are raising concern among homeowners, especially those who may not be able to afford a new roof. According to the article, homeowners say that an insurance agent should at least come to the property to inspect the roof to see whether it has to be replaced.



To make matters worse, two Tampa Bay State Senators are sponsoring bills that will allow insurance companies to provide policies that change roof premiums to the actual cash value if the roof is older than ten years.



While this trend appears to be limited to the Tampa Bay area, there is always the possibility the practice may eventually extend to South Florida. To read more, please visit https://www.wfla.com/8-on-your-side/better-call-behnken/insurers-sending-letters-to-replace-your-roof-or-lose-your-coverage/.



