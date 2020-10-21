Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- AMA Latest publication of the Insurance Compliance Software Comprehensive Study by Application (Small Size Enterprises, Medium Size Enterprises, Large Size Enterprises), Deployment Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based), Services (Compliance Reporting, Policy Management, Compliance Process Improvement), Features (Workflow Management, Automation, Policy Management, Audit Management, Reporting, Task Management, Notification, Policy and Action Linking) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2024" examines the market for Insurance Compliance Software and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Insurance Compliance Software, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Insurance compliance software is designed to assist insurance providers to meet complicated regulatory guidelines which differ on both the state and national levels. The policy providers should meet the regulations of each state. This software help insurance agencies address to meet compliance challenges, streamlining the process of maintaining compliance. The major benefits of insurance compliance software are consolidating compliance activities, ensures timely and accurate reporting, navigates multi-state filings, monitors compliance activity.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Internal and External Environment Complexity

- Rising Government Regulations



Market Trend

- High Adoption of Data Visualization Tools

- Growing Concern towards Data Privacy



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries



Opportunities

- Increasing Number of Organization across the Globe



List of players profiled in this report: Applied Epic (United States), EZLynx (United States), Vertafore, Inc. (United States), Fiserv (United States), Oracle (United States), Rhoads Online (United States), AgencyZoom (United States), Hearsay Systems, Inc. (United States), Xanatek (United States) and Insurance Technologies Corporation (United States).



The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.



How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Application (Small Size Enterprises, Medium Size Enterprises, Large Size Enterprises), Deployment Mode (Web-Based, Cloud-Based), Services (Compliance Reporting, Policy Management, Compliance Process Improvement), Features (Workflow Management, Automation, Policy Management, Audit Management, Reporting, Task Management, Notification, Policy and Action Linking)



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insurance Compliance Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insurance Compliance Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges&Opportunities of the Insurance Compliance Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insurance Compliance Software Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insurance Compliance Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



