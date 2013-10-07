Insurance Expert Michael G. HarperHits Amazon Best-Seller List with "Change Agents"

Kingwood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Accomplished insurance expert and agent, Michael G. Harper,recently joined noted business development expert, Brian Tracy, and a select group of the world’s leading business professionals to co-write the book titled, Change Agents: The World's Leading Experts Reveal Their Secrets for Successfully Changing the Status Quo to Help Their Clients Lead Better Lives and Run Better Businesses. The book was released on September 19, 2013 by CelebrityPress™ - a leading business book publisher.



CelebrityPress™ describes the book:“Descriptively known as Agents of Change, the Celebrity Experts® in Change Agents seek to make new inroads into the fields of expertise they represent. They have attained success by changing both themselves and the world around them to some degree. Never afraid of change, however difficult, they know that they will never enjoy the sweet taste of success only doing what everyone else does.”Michael Harpercontributed a chapter titled “Broken Roads Can Lead to Success.”



On the day of release, Change Agentsreached best-seller status in seven Amazon.com categories - reaching as high as #2 in the“Direct Marketing” and “Marketing for Small Business” categories. The book also reached best-seller status in the followingcategories: “Sales and Selling,”“Marketing,”“Entrepreneurship,”“Marketing and Sales,”and “Small Business and Entrepreneurship.”



Michael G Harper in Kingwood, TX is a Property & Casualty and Life Insurance agent who has served the Greater Houston, TX area for over 28 years. Twenty one of those years have been with Farmers Insurance Group of Companies. Farmers Insurance Group of Companies is a leading U.S. insurer of automobiles, homes and small businesses and also provides a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with more than 20 million individual policies across all 50 states through the efforts of over 50,000 exclusive and independent agents and nearly 24,000 employees.



After such a successful release,Michael G. Harperwill be recognized by The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors™, an organization that honors authors from many of the leading independent best-seller lists.



To order a copy of the book, please go to http://www.mghagency.com/about-us/change-agents/



The royalties from this project will be given to Entrepreneur’s International Foundation, a not for profit organization dedicated to creating unique launch campaigns to raise money and awareness for charitable causes.



To learn more about Michael Harper, please visit www.farmersagent.com/mharper, www.mghagency.com, www.facebook.com/michael.g.harper.farmers.insurance, or contact his agency at (281) 359-1753 or (888)-240-3139.



About Michael G. Harper

Michael is among the best of the best at Farmers who have achieved a high sales volume for auto, home, life and business policies, while maintaining a high client retention and profitability. Through his agency’s excellent customer service, Farmers continues to be his customers’ first choice for their insurance needs.



Michael has been a 12 time “Toppers Club” and 4 time “Championship” qualifying agent which represents the top 1% of over 15,000 exclusive Farmers agents. He consistently year after year is among the top agents with Farmers Insurance. He has for the past 21 years with Farmers been among the top Life Insurance agents in his district which proves his dedication to insure that his clients families futures are protected. His customer loyalty and dedication to excellent customer service is second to none.



Michael is a married father of 5, grandfather of 8 and is very devoted to his family; he also has an unwavering faith in God to whom he attributes his success in life and business.



About Celebrity Press™

Celebrity Press™ is a business book publisher that publishes books from thought leaders around the world. Celebrity Press™ specializes in helping its authors grow their businesses through book publishing. Celebrity Press™ has published books alongside Brian Tracy, Dr. Ivan Misner, Ron Legrand, Mari Smith, Kelly O’Neil, Alexis Martin Neely and many of the biggest experts across diverse fields.



Learn more at http://www.CelebrityPressPublishing.com

Contact:

Matt Collins

Dicks and NantonCelebrity Branding Agency®

800-980-1626

Matt@DNAgency.com



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