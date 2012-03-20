Insurance Firms Across US Trust Houston’s IS Support

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- Protecting businesses from any loss of data is standard operating procedure for IS Support. When a North Carolina Insurance firm required a more reliable business continuity solution, the management team engaged Houston’s top IT providerIS Support.



Prior to teaming up with IS Support, the insurance company was relying on a single disk-based backup system to provide data backup and recovery. This solution was limited in that it only provided a maximum of one week’s data retention. This solution was not satisfactory for a growing insurance firm.



IS Support recommended VMware’s VCLOUD technology to provide a fully fault tolerant data backup solution for five servers. Today, the client has full off-site backup and a fully redundant business continuity solution. Additionally, IS Support fully tests this business continuity solution each quarter in order to make sure that in the event of a disaster, the client is fully protected.



About IS Support

IS Support is a Houston, Texas-based VMware partner that specializes in providing businesses throughout the US with fully hosted virtualized business networks using only the best business grade IT solutions.



To learn more about how your Houston business can leverage our professional IT solutions visit http://www.issupport.comor call 713-861-7870.