The latest study released on the Global Insurance Fraud Detection Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027.



Key Players in This Report Include: Fraud.net (United States), ClearSale (Brazil), Crawford & Company (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Riskified (Israel), NICE Actimize (United States), Kount, Inc. (United States), Scout Case Management Software (United States), IBM (United States), FRISS Inc. (United States), Agnovi Corporation (Canada).



Definition:

Insurance fraud detection software provides an end-to-end solution for detecting, preventing, and managing both opportunistic and organized claims. It uses multiple techniques (automated business rules, embedded AI and machine learning methods, text mining, anomaly detection, and network link analysis) to automatically score millions of claims records in real-time or in batch. Growing fraud-related activities in the insurance sector are the major factor driving the market growth. North America holds the largest market share of the global insurance fraud detection software market.



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Cybersecurity

The Increasing Number of Fraudulent Auto Claims



Market Trends:

Growing Demand Integration of Technologies Such As AI, Mining Text, Machine Learning

An Upsurge of Technology and Rising Digitization



Market Opportunities:

Growing Complexity in Individual or Organized Crime Is a Major Concern for Many Insurance Companies

Adoption of Automation in the Insurance Industry



The Global Insurance Fraud Detection Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Other), Application (Life Insurance, Health Care Insurance, Automobile Insurance, Property Insurance, Others), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet Of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Anomaly Detection And Network Link Analysis, Others), End-User (Insurance Providers, Agents & Brokers, Insurance Intermediaries, Others), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Component (Solution, Service)



Global Insurance Fraud Detection Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



On 8th December 2021, Crawford & Company launches the Crawford Intelligent Fraud Detection solution. This new solution combines human expertise and forensic analysis, utilizing DXC Luxoft's Financial Crimes Intelligence technology with IBM to further enhance how it detects and manages fraudulent claims for its clients.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Insurance Fraud Detection Software market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Insurance Fraud Detection Software

-To showcase the development of the Insurance Fraud Detection Software market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Insurance Fraud Detection Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Insurance Fraud Detection Software

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Insurance Fraud Detection Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



