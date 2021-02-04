Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Insurance Fraud Detection. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States), Fair Issac Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom), RELX PLC (United Kingdom), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), Software AG (Germany), ACI Worldwide, Inc. (United States) and Experian Information Solutions (United States)



Brief Overview on Global Insurance Fraud Detection

Insurance fraud includes any act aimed for misleading the insurance process. Insurance fraud detection is a system which is used for detecting, preventing and managing both organised and opportunistic claims fraud across numerous industry verticals. For instance, the association of British insurers in the United Kingdom has uncovered more than 130,000 fraudulent claims, which valued at US1.7 billion in 2015. Integration of technologies such as AI, machine learning, mining of text expected to drive the market of insurance fraud detection methods.This growth is primarily driven by The increasing number of fraudulent auto claims and Growing demand for cybersecurity.



Market Drivers

- The increasing number of fraudulent auto claims

- Growing demand for cybersecurity

Market Trend

- Growing Demand Integration of Technologies Such As AI, Mining Text, Machine Learning

Restraints

- High Cost of Insurance Fraud Detection System



The Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Other), Application (Fraud Claims, Identification of Theft, Billing& Payment Fraud, Money Laundering), Users (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Other), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Insurance Fraud Detection market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Insurance Fraud Detection

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Insurance Fraud Detection market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



