Insurance Hero Highlights the Need for Life Insurance Policies for Those 60 and Older

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- According to the Office for National Statistics, the average male lives to the age of 85 while the age female life span is 89 years, as of 2010. Major improvements in infant and childhood mortality rates along with recent improvements in older age mortality rates play a large role in the increase of the average life span for both sexes. "As the average age of death continues to rise, life insurance becomes critical because this insurance provides for the surviving spouse, partner, children or grandchildren," Simon Jones of Insurance Hero asserts.



When comparing life insurance policies, consumers must take care to read the fine print. Many policies created for those 60 and older deny payments for an initial coverage period, typically one or two years. Payment during the initial coverage period only occurs when the death was accidental. In some situations, insurance companies return premiums paid during the initial coverage period when death occurs before the deceased has full coverage. "Consumers need to understand the exclusions for the policy they are purchasing to guarantee payment is made in the event of an early death," Mr. Simon states.



In addition to reading the fine print, consumers must also compare policies among companies. Studies show that life insurance premiums vary as much as 50 percent between insurance companies.



Consumers wishing to learn more about Insurance Hero and life insurance policies for those 60 and older may visit http://www.insurancehero.org.uk/types/life-insurance-over-60.html.



About Insurance Hero

Insurance Hero provides online customers with life insurance information and tips. Established in 2011 under the name Life Insurance Over 50 UK, Insurance Hero operates independent of the companies whose services and products are represented. This proves the quotations and information provided remain unbiased. Insurance quote types offered include life, critical illness and income protection. Insurance Hero searches the marketplace in a quest to find the best insurance products available through leading insurance providers, products which are designed to fulfill client needs and their budget. All services remain free to customers and policy discounts are provided. The goal continues to be to help clients understand life insurance requirements while matching each client with the policy which is right for him or her.