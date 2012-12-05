Insurance Hotline Celebrates 2 Million Quotes Since 1994

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Insurance Hotline has been one of the longest serving sites on the internet, born in the height of the first boom years of the internet, it has proven one of the most enduring online outlets in Canada, and owes this success largely to its diversification and clarity. With the site now offering car, home, motorcycle, commercial, travel and life insurance Canada will continue to flock to the site for their quotes.



The site is clean and intuitive to use, making the best of the latest design features, including dynamic video content that helps new users orientate themselves to quickly make the best of the sites features. In the sidebar, infographic information and dynamic updates show the competitive rates being found by users on the site on average and in real time, free of charge.



The site also gives an exhaustive list of all the providers on the site, and has a resource hub of high quality, original editorials tackling trending topics in the insurance industry, from fire prevention, buying vs. leasing automobiles, and staying safe in the holiday season.



The site invites users to enter their postal code to narrow down insurance providers so that quotes given are guaranteed to be relevant to the policy buyer, whereupon the results are listed according to the details submitted to prioritize the cheapest cover, with details on what is included in the policy also comparable for all kinds of insurance.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We’re celebrating over two million quotes delivered since we opened. Our site has changed a lot since then and that’s formed just a small part of our commitment to change with the times and stay ahead of the curve. We started as an auto insurance price comparison site and we now feed thousands of Canadians through to providers of insurance of all kinds, meaning those who want quotes on travel insurance and those looking for life insurance quotes need only ever visit one site. We hope to become the home of online insurance for consumers, and in general, those who get a successful quote from us tend to keep coming back.”



About Insurance Hotline

Insurance Hotline is a free online insurance rate comparison service that directs consumers from Canada to a wide variety of insurance companies and professionals to assist consumers in getting lower rates on car insurance, as well as home insurance, motorcycle insurance and life insurance. For more information please visit: http://www.insurancehotline.com/