"Insurance in Germany - a Snapshot (2013)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Insurance in Germany - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Insurance in Germany by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers life and non-life insurance by consumers and commercial enterprises. Market size comprises gross premiums. Market size for Insurance in Germany is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Germany. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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