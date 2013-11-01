Insurance in Italy - a Snapshot (2013): New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Insurance research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Insurance in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers life and non-life insurance by consumers and commercial enterprises. Market size comprises gross premiums. Market size for Insurance in Italy is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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