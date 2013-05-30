Insurance in the UK - a Snapshot (2012) - New Study Released

New Financial Services market report from Mintel: "Insurance in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Insurance in UK by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers life and non-life insurance by consumers and commercial enterprises. Market size comprises gross premiums. Market size for Insurance in UK is given in GBP with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for UK. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT in Insurance Industry in India 2012
- The Insurance Industry in Algeria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Gambia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Healthcare Insurance in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook
- Healthcare Insurance in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook
- The Insurance Industry in Chad, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Burkina Faso, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017