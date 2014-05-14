New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Insurance Industry in Chad, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The Chadian insurance industry is small, with just two companies serving a population of 11.2 million in 2013, and less developed than in other Sub-Saharan countries such as Cameroon and Cote d'Ivoire. However, the Chadian insurance industry grew from XAF8.73 billion (US$18.5 million) in 2009 to XAF9.58 billion (US$19.4 million) in 2013, at a review-period (2009-2013) CAGR of 2.3%. This was partially due to the strong performance of the personal accident and health segment, and the strength of the Chadian economy.
Report Highlights
- The Chadian insurance industry grew from XAF8.73 billion (US$18.5 million) in 2009 to XAF9.58 billion (US$19.4 million) in 2013, at a CAGR of 2.3%.
- Non-life insurance was the largest segment in the industry, accounting for 68.8% of the total gross written premium in 2013.
- Favorable regulation supports overall insurance industry growth.
- High levels of poverty discourages insurance sales.
- The Chadian insurance industry is regulated by the DFEO, under the Ministry of Finance.
- The Chadian insurance industry is oligopolistic in nature, and more concentrated than other countries in the Sub-Saharan region. Only two insurance companies, National Star SA and Societe Africaine d'Assurance et de Reassurance (SAFAR), operate.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Chad:
- It provides historical values for the Chadian insurance industry for the report's 2009-2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Chadian insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2018.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Chad, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Chadian insurance industry and each segment within it.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Chadian insurance industry.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Chadian insurance industry.
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments.
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Chadian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: National Star SA, Societe Africaine d'Assurance et de Reassurance (SAFAR),
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Burkina Faso, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Senegal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in the Central African Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- The Insurance Industry in Armenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- The Insurance Industry in Togo, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian life segment's written premium fell from EUR7.4 billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 billion in 2012.
- Non-Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.