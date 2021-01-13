Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- A new independent 39 page research with title 'Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Insurance 2020' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes an important players/vendors. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Insurance, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2739241-enterprise-ict-investment-trends-in-insurance-2020



Summary



Most survey respondents from the insurance sector confirm that technology purchase decisions in their enterprises are taken jointly by all parties involved.



According to the survey, most survey respondents also revealed that the intended ICT budget of their enterprises for 2020 would decrease following the COVID-19 outbreak from what it was before the outbreak.



With regards to communications & collaboration investments, 'UCC' software and IP-contact center services are the communication & collaboration software and service types that most enterprises in the insurance sector already have or are considering investing in over the next two years.



The survey also reveals that application development & management, 'application lifecycle management' and 'development/management' will be the application development and management categories that will receive investments from most enterprises in the next two years.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2739241-enterprise-ict-investment-trends-in-insurance-2020



Scope



The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Insurance -

- Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas

- Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2020

- Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations in 2020 vs. 2019, including the effect of COVID-19 on budget allocations

- Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2019 and 2021



Reasons to Buy



- Gain insights into Insurance enterprises ICT spending trends

- Gain insights into Insurance enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2020

- Gain insights into effect of COVID-19 on ICT budget of enterprises in Insurance sector.

- Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Insurance enterprises in allocating ICT budgets



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2739241-enterprise-ict-investment-trends-in-insurance-2020



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Survey Demographics

Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019

Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook - 2020

Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2020 vs. 2019

Segment ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020



....Continued



Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2739241



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.