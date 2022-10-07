Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Japan Post Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, Manulife Financial, CPIC, Chubb, AIG, Aviva, Allstate, Swiss RE, Prudential Financial, Travelers, AIA, Aflac & Legal & General.



The global Insurance market was valued at 6037.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8591.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



What's keeping Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Japan Post Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, Manulife Financial, CPIC, Chubb, AIG, Aviva, Allstate, Swiss RE, Prudential Financial, Travelers, AIA, Aflac & Legal & General Ahead in the Market? Benchmark yourself with the strategic moves and findings recently released by HTF MI



Market Overview of Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast

If you are involved in the Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance & Digital and Direct Channels], Types / Coverage [,Life Insurance & Non-Life Insurance] and major players. To get deep dive in market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe and North America.



Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires "heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the "push" nature of Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2026



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market Industry Overview

1.1 Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance & Digital and Direct Channels



2.2 Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market Size by Application/End Users (2016-2020)

2.3 Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2021-2026)



Chapter Three: Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market by Type

3.1 By Type, Life Insurance & Non-Life Insurance

3.2 Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast Market Size by Type (2016-2020)

3.3 Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)



Chapter Four: Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast Market by Regions

4.2 Insurance Market - Outlook and Forecast Market Revenue & share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



