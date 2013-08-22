Insurance & Mortgage Services Announces Programs Designed to Help High Risk Drivers

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- T. Vance Webster, an experienced provider of life, home and auto insurance, has announced the availability of policy review services designed to help high risk drivers save money on their insurance costs. Being charged with a DUI or similar offense can significantly affect a driver’s insurability. Some insurance companies won’t insure a driver who has been convicted of a DUI, and those that do often charge much higher premiums for the higher perceived risk. According to Webster, while premiums will likely be higher after a DUI, careful review of the policy could minimize the impact. And in some cases Webster advises he is able to reduce the cost of insurance!



Webster explains that there are many factors that affect the cost of insurance premiums, and many insurance buyers are missing opportunities to save money. Insurance is now rated by a “tier” method. Knowing how to qualify for the best tier can save significantly. Discounts can be applied for a variety of reasons, including membership in certain professional organizations; insuring more than one vehicle, or more than one policy type with the same company; and continued loyalty to the same auto insurance company. Moreover, factors such as the driver’s age, their marital status, and even whether they own can all affect the cost of insurance.



While the policy review could help all drivers save money on their insurance premiums, Webster finds that being convicted of a serious traffic offense often prompts drivers to find out what they can do to soften the blow of premium hikes. Webster also helps drivers fulfill SR22 filing requirements that most high risk drivers must fulfill. With 40 years’ experience Webster completes all SR22 Filings electronically so you may reinstate your driver’s license the next morning. The SR22 system is designed to immediately notify the DMV if there is a lapse in coverage.



AboutT. Vance Webster

Since 1973, T. Vance Webster has built a reputation of providing clients with world class auto, home and life insurance services. T. Vance Webster has committed to serving as an advocate for his clients, from choosing the right policy to navigating the often complex claims system. For more information about T. Vance Webster’s DUI insurance policy review services, call 206-282-1712, visit the office at 1900 W Nickerson Suite 116.1009 Seattle, WA, or the website at http://www.vancewebster.net/.