Insurance Quotes Without Using a Social Security Number Are Now Available at 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com

While shopping around for the lowest auto insurance rates is definitely a good idea, the article notes that divulging a social security number to multiple companies can be very risky. In addition to possibly hurting the driver’s credit score, it can also increase the chances that his or her identity will be stolen.



The reason that car insurance companies typically ask for personal information from applicants is to help determine their risk as a driver. One thing they often check is the person’s credit score. Unfortunately, if a person is shopping around for lower car insurance rates at a variety of companies, and each one is checking his or her credit score, it can ultimately cause it to drop. Ironically, in a quest to find cheaper car insurance, people may end up paying more than they should because of these multiple inquiries.



“Make no mistake, when you do choose an auto insurance policy to go with, you will need to provide your social security number in order for the insurance company to verify your personal information, including your identity,” the newly-posted article noted, adding that when drivers are at the stage of just getting insurance quotes, there’s really no reason to provide sensitive information like their social security number.



All that is really needed in order to provide drivers with a quote for auto insurance, the article explained, is their zip code. This will tell the company about the neighborhood the driver lives in, including statistics about crime rates. With this fact and other non-sensitive information, a reputable insurance company should be able to provide people with a fairly accurate insurance quote.



“Why jeopardize your credit score or increase the possibility of getting your identity stolen just to get an auto insurance quote? At 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, you won’t have to provide sensitive information like your social security number just to get an accurate quote.”



Anybody who is interested in getting a free car insurance quote is welcome to do so directly through the 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com website; by entering in just their zip code on the home page, drivers can safely begin their search to find the best auto insurance rate on the net.



