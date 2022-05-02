Insurance Recruitment Undergoing Major Change

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Insurance jobs USA are currently undergoing major shifts as the recruitment sector changes around them. The Great Resignation of 2021, combined with many Baby Boomers retiring, has already had a big impact on the insurance industry. Key to this is the way that enterprises and recruiters must remain flexible and open-minded when it comes to attracting new people into the business. This is predominantly about understanding what the modern workforce wants, whether that relates to flexible working or mental health support. It also means adapting to a 'no contact' model of recruitment that integrates digital communication and remote interviewing. Recruiters need to move away from being focused on how much office experience a potential candidate has and look instead at their digital skills and abilities, as these have become particularly vital as working models have moved to a more hybrid or remote basis - and aren't likely to move back.



The shift taking place is not unique to insurance jobs USA - in fact, more remote hiring practices and a focus on digital skill sets is something that is increasingly being seen across industries. Selby Jennings has remained watchful of this development over the past couple of years and is helping organizations across the sector to help make sustainable shifts in the right direction. The firm was established in 2004 and, in addition to being specialist insurance recruiters, the team also has experience in a very broad range of other connected fields, including hiring for sales and trading, financial technology jobs, legal and compliance positions and as well private wealth management teams. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as connections via a network of hiring managers globally, the firm is well placed to help make key connections when it comes to insurance jobs USA. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions every hiring need can be catered for.



The network that the firm has established with respect to insurance jobs USA is nationwide and includes most major cities, such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. It's not just in America where the firm has reach though, as the US team is actually part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being so strong on both a national and international level has been vital to the support that the team can provide. Equally key is the resilience of the internal team at Selby Jennings. The firm invests heavily in its own people - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, as well as insurance jobs USA, there are many different roles available via the firm including UK Steel Trader, In-house Legal Counsel and Head of Legal.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



