Texas Insurance Training Academy Announces El Paso Classroom Expansion

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Texas Insurance Training Academy has signed a licensing agreement with S.W. Insurance Training Center, 12135 Montwood Dr., Suite 111-Rear Suite El Paso, TX 79936 to expand their insurance prelicensing classes to El Paso, Texas.



TITA’s Director of Operations, John Patton stated, “Our agreement with S.W. Insurance Training Center is the beginning of our commitment to grow schools throughout the state and eventually nationwide. We believe that the classroom teaching model is one that can have sustained growth for years to come.”



Texas Insurance Training Academy specializes in classroom insurance prelicensing for people that are interested in getting into the insurance industry. Our mission is to become the premier classroom insurance pre-licensing school in the country. We pride ourselves on having one of the highest pass ratios in the industry for people who are taking their state insurance exam. We limit the size of our classes so that there can be more one-on-one interaction with the instructor. Whether you want to get your Life and Health license or if you want to become a licensed Property and Casualty agent; Texas Insurance Training Academy is your destination for all of the educational requirements that your state will require for licensure. Our pre-licensing options are affordable and convenient for today’s busy professional.



For more information on Texas Insurance Training Academy or if you are interested in opening your own insurance licensing school, contact John Patton at 469-212-6451.



Contact: John Patton

Texas Insurance Training Academy

www.TexasInsuranceTrainingAcademy.com

Phone: (469) 212-6451

Email: j.patton@examtexas.com