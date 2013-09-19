Insurance Software Developer Adds Modern Technology for Delivering Property and Casualty Software

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- A provider of property and casualty insurance software , PCMS now provides clients with policy administration and other insurance-based software products with the latest tools at its disposal. It works with small and mid-sized carriers, using experience and knowledge to provide a high level of support and customer service.



PCMS first works to understand the client’s needs. Once the requirements for a policy administration system are understood, it employs specialized systems for rapid product development. Real-time processing methods enable it to modernize a client carrier’s operations at a reasonable cost.



The company’s P&C administration software automates the underwriting process, at the home office, agent, and customer level. It also manages the full life cycle of policy transactions and maintains the most current rates, forms, and rules as they change. The software effectively provides real-time point-of-sale automation, while serving as the single point of entry for all businesses involved in the insuring process.



The firm can provide a full range of software development services. It can customize workers compensation software to the insurer’s needs, so all aspects of the underwriting cycle are taken care of. A client’s reporting, documentation, and billing requirements can also be met, and PCMS also specializes in providing the best workers compensation software.



Any property and casualty insurer looking to streamline their operations can turn to the company for property casualty software that works to their advantage. In addition, PCMS provides SaaS services for clients wanting their software to be managed off-site. It also offers implementation services and disaster recovery, and clients can turn to the firm for printing and mailing services.



The P&C policy administration software provides the most centralized means to manage the entire insurance life cycle. Users can review billing, receivables, policies, and rating through a series of easily accessible reports. For more information on the products and the company’s ability to utilize the latest in software development technology, go to www.pcmstech.com



About PCMS

A software company that creates modern applications for the P&C insurance industry, PCMS employs experienced developers, strategists, and technicians. Its personnel have over 60 years of combined experience in development in the industry. Serving small to mid-size insurance carriers, the firm works with each client to rapidly develop the best custom applications for their needs.