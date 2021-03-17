Insurance Software Market Trends and Research Insights by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Insurance Software Market - Introduction



- Insurance software helps insurance companies, brokers, and agencies to manage operational and organizational tasks more efficiently and effectively through a digital insurance platform



- Insurance software is a user-friendly and automated software program that helps companies collate large database of the insurers for further business actions. Insurance software enhances the efficiency of the insurance process with database connectivity and policy within the system.



- It also helps enhance productivity of the new business, underwriting, claim processing, sales and distribution management, customer services, and predictive analysis process.



- Software providers are offering various software modules according to customer requirements in life insurance, accident & health insurance, and property & casualty insurance



- Insurance companies are unable cover the untapped market of insurance by using traditional insurance methods. Increased adoption insurance software by insurance companies helps to tap the large customer base of untapped markets.



Key Drivers of Insurance Software Market



- Rise in adoption of insurance services in developing countries and by companies in order to enhance their productivity is expected to drive the insurance software market



- The solution provider are offering insurance solutions with artificial intelligence technology to boost efficiency of the insurance process and provide more reliable solutions in claim processing and policy management, which in turn is expected to boost the insurance software market



- Investors are collaborating with insurance technology companies to consolidate their position in the market and provide advanced solutions in the insurance industry. This is expected to offer significant opportunities to solution providers of insurance software.



Rise in security and privacy issues owing to increased cyber threats and lack of skilled workforce to hinder the market



- Lack of awareness and skilled workforce to utilize insurance software are key factors that restrain the insurance software market



- Technological advancements in insurance software are driving the threat to security and privacy owing to increased cyber-attacks. This, in turn, is also expected to hamper the insurance software market.



Impact of COVID 19 on Global Insurance Software Market



- Solution providing companies are expanding their customer base in developing countries to consolidate their position in the market due to increasing impact of COVID 19 on business expansion. Health insurance coverage has been increasing due to the growing threat of COVID 19 pandemic in North America and Europe.



- Companies are adopting digitalization in the insurance industry due to the lockdown measures and to provide user-friendly and more reliable platforms to manage their insurance plans. Furthermore, the ever-increasing threat of COVID-19 is projected to boost the demand for insurance software solutions during the forecast period.



North America to Hold Major Share of Global Insurance Software Market



- North America held a prominent share of the global insurance software market due to an increase in adoption of online platforms by insurance companies to increase their customer base



- Increase in demand for insurance software among insurance companies, brokers, and agencies across North America is likely to offer significant opportunities to major players



- The insurance software market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increasing investment by major players to provide solutions across these regions and also due to the increasing adoption of digital insurance platforms by companies in Asia Pacific and Europe



Key Players Operating in the Global Insurance Software Market



- Microsoft Corporation



Microsoft Corporation engages in the manufacture, development, licensing, marketing, and sale of software, personal computers & services, and consumer electronics. Its products range from video games to mobile devices. The company operates globally and has offices in more than 190 countries. In 2008, Microsoft Corporation entered the cloud computing business through the Microsoft Azure Services Platform. Azure is a collection of integrated cloud services which IT professionals and developers use to manage, develop, and deploy insurance based applications through their global network.



- Oracle Corporation



Oracle Corporation is a leading global information technology company, which provides applications, platforms, and IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates through three business segments: Cloud and Licensing, Hardware, and Services. Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments—applications, platforms, communications, and infrastructure.



Other key players operating in the global insurance software market include Salesforce.com, Inc., Vertafore, Inc., Applied Systems, Inc., Adobe Inc., Allied Systems Inc., Mitchell International, Inc., Solera Holdings, and SAP SE.



