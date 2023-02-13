Insurance Telematic Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Agero, Masternaut, Verizon

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global Insurance Telematic Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global Insurance Telematic offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Octo Telematics S.p.A, Aplicom, Intelligent Mechatronic System, Meta System S.p.A, Agero Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Verizon, MiX Telematics Ltd., TomTom Telematics BV, IMS, TRIMBLE INC., Sierra Wireless Inc.



Market Overview of Insurance Telematic

If you are involved in the Insurance Telematic industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Organizations], Types / Coverage [Cloud, On-premises], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.



Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

- the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Insurance Telematic to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires " heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the " push" nature of Insurance Telematic offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Insurance Telematic industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Insurance Telematic.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017-2021

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2023 to 2029



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Insurance Telematic Market Industry Overview

1.1 Insurance Telematic Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Insurance Telematic Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Insurance Telematic Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview



2.2 Global Insurance Telematic Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023E)

2.3 Global Insurance Telematic Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023-2029)



Chapter Three: Global Insurance Telematic Market by Type

3.1 By Type

On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3.2 Insurance Telematic Market Size by Type (2019-2023E)

3.3 Insurance Telematic Market Forecast by Type (2023-2029)



Chapter Four: Insurance Telematic Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Insurance Telematic Market by Regions

4.2 Insurance Telematic Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2023E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



