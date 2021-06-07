Insurance Telematics Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2026 :: Agero Inc ,Aplicom OY ,Masternaut Limited ,Mix Telematics

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- Insurance Telematics is refer as a mode of ensuring the majority of a business with future security, the demand of the market anticipated to rise in the coming years. Insurance telematics devices are mainly used by the company of automobile insurance to track the driving behaviour of the customer, and depending on the driving behaviour of a driver there can be change in the insurance premiums. The telematics market for insurance industry is growing in the next few years steadily, the reason behind this is the decreasing in the cost of connectivity solutions, like wireless and cellular modes and the use of predictive analysis which enables the users to produce the drive risk score from telematics data



The Insurance Telematics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Agero Inc (United States),Aplicom OY (Finland),Masternaut Limited (United Kingdom),Mix Telematics (South Africa),Octo Telematics (United Kingdom),Sierra Wireless (Canada),Telogis (United States),Trimble Navigation (United States)



NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Deployment model (Cloud, On-Premises), End User (SME, Large Enterprises)



Market Trends:

Increased Traction for Risk Assessment and Management



Market Drivers:

Consumerâ€™s Enthusiasm for In-Car Connectivity

Growth of Smartphone Penetration

Decreasing Cost of Connectivity Solutions

Increase in Regulatory Compliance and Regulations



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2020

? Base Year: 2020

? Estimated Year: 2021

? Forecast Period: 2021-2026



What are the market factors that are explained in the Insurance Telematics Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



