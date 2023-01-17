NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Global Insurance Telematics Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Insurance Telematics is refer as a mode of ensuring the majority of a business with future security, the demand of the market anticipated to rise in the coming years. Insurance telematics devices are mainly used by the company of automobile insurance to track the driving behaviour of the customer, and depending on the driving behaviour of a driver there can be change in the insurance premiums. The telematics market for insurance industry is growing in the next few years steadily, the reason behind this is the decreasing in the cost of connectivity solutions, like wireless and cellular modes and the use of predictive analysis which enables the users to produce the drive risk score from telematics data.



Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), announced that it will accelerate the future of driving by collaborating with DENSO on its software platform for autonomous vehicles. TomTom's High Definition (HD) Map will work in combination with DENSO in-vehicle sensors such as cameras and radars to power the localization, perception and path planning functions for a complete autonomous driving system

TomTom (TOM2) announced that BMW Motorrad owners can now experience the best of TomTom navigation for motorcyclists running on the BMW Motorrad Connected app. The smartphone app stays safely in the rider's pocket, while visual directions are shown on the bike's integrated handlebar display. Audio directions are provided via Bluetooth into the rider's compatible helmet



Opportunities

- Increased Demand of Insurance Telematics Across the Insurance and Automotive Sector

- Growing Impetus to IoT



Market Drivers

- Increase in Regulatory Compliance and Regulations

- Consumer's Enthusiasm for In-Car Connectivity

- Growth of Smartphone Penetration

- Decreasing Cost of Connectivity Solutions



Market Trend

- Increased Traction for Risk Assessment and Management



Challenges

- Educating Consumers About Insurance Telematics

- Security Issues Associated With Cloud and Mobile Technologies



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Insurance Telematics market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Insurance Telematics market study is being classified by Deployment model (Cloud, On-Premises), End User (SME, Large Enterprises)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Insurance Telematics market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



