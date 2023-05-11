Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2023 -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Insurance Telematics Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Telematics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allstate (United States), Progressive (United States), State Farm (United States), Nationwide (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), lemonade (United States), Root Insurance (United States), The Floow (United Kingdom), Cambridge Mobile Telematics (United States), TrueMotion (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the players which are also part of the research coverage are Zubie (United States), IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions) (Canada), Octo Telematics (Italy).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Insurance Telematics market to witness a CAGR of 18.15% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Insurance Telematics Market Breakdown by Application (Driver Behavior Analysis, Vehicle Tracking, Risk Assessment) by Type (Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Insurance Telematics market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.25 Billion at a CAGR of 18.15% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.47 Billion.



Definition:

Personalised insurance rates are provided through Insurance Telematics, a system that analyses data from moving automobiles to determine risk. The insurance telematics market is a quickly expanding sector that is revolutionising the insurance industry. It can track things like speed, distance, and driving behaviour to help insurers better understand their clients and provide more accurate pricing. The market is anticipated to continue growing due to factors like the rising adoption of connected cars, the rising demand for usage-based insurance, and the need for insurers to stand out in a competitive market.



Market Trends:

- Growing demand for usage-based insurance (UBI)

- Integration of telematics with smartphones and other devices

- Increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

- Use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for data analysis



Market Drivers:

- Reduced insurance premiums for safe drivers

- Increased efficiency in claims processing

- Improved risk management for insurance companies

- Better driving behavior and road safety



Market Opportunities:

- Emerging markets with low insurance penetration

- Expansion of UBI offerings by insurance companies

- Development of new and innovative telematics solutions

- Integration of telematics with autonomous vehicles



Market Challenges:

- Technical challenges in data collection and analysis

- Integration with legacy systems and processes

- Limited interoperability between different telematics systems

- Resistance from traditional insurance industry stakeholders



Market Restraints:

- Concerns over data privacy and security

- High cost of telematics devices and infrastructure

- Limited consumer awareness and education

- Lack of standardization and regulation



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Insurance Telematics Market: Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)



Key Applications/end-users of Insurance Telematics Market: Driver Behavior Analysis, Vehicle Tracking, Risk Assessment



In July 2022, Lemonade the insurance company powered by AI and social impact announced the closing of the acquisition of car insurance provider Metro mile. In January 2021, Allstate Closes the Acquisition of National General Holdings Corp, with this acquisition of National General advances Allstate's strategy of growing personal lines insurance with an increase of 1 percentage point in market share. Independent agents will now have more protection offerings for customers, with a strong technology platform creating growth opportunities for NGHC and Allstate.



With this report you will learn:

- Who the leading players are in Insurance Telematics Market?

- What you should look for in a Insurance Telematics

- What trends are driving the Market

- About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition



Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Insurance Telematics vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.



Who should get most benefit from this report insights?

- Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Insurance Telematics

- Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Insurance Telematics for large and enterprise level organizations

- Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

- Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.



