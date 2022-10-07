Insurance Telematics Market to See Booming Growth : Masternaut, Octo Telematics, Sierra Wireless

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Insurance Telematics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Insurance Telematics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition:

Insurance Telematics is refer as a mode of ensuring the majority of a business with future security, the demand of the market anticipated to rise in the coming years. Insurance telematics devices are mainly used by the company of automobile insurance to track the driving behaviour of the customer, and depending on the driving behaviour of a driver there can be change in the insurance premiums. The telematics market for insurance industry is growing in the next few years steadily, the reason behind this is the decreasing in the cost of connectivity solutions, like wireless and cellular modes and the use of predictive analysis which enables the users to produce the drive risk score from telematics data



Market Trend:

- Increased Traction for Risk Assessment and Management



Market Drivers:

- Consumer's Enthusiasm for In-Car Connectivity

- Growth of Smartphone Penetration

- Decreasing Cost of Connectivity Solutions

- Increase in Regulatory Compliance and Regulations



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Impetus to IoT

- Increased Demand of Insurance Telematics Across the Insurance and Automotive Sector



by Deployment model (Cloud, On-Premises), End User (SME, Large Enterprises)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



