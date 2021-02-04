Insurance Telematics Market to Set New Growth Story : Telogis, Agero, Sierra Wireless

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Insurance Telematics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Insurance Telematics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Agero Inc (United States), Aplicom OY (Finland), Masternaut Limited (United Kingdom), Mix Telematics (South Africa), Octo Telematics (United Kingdom), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Telogis (United States) and Trimble Navigation (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are TOMTOM Telematics (TOMTOM) (Netherlands), Verizon Enterprise Solutions (United States), Davis Instruments (United States) and Meta Systems (Italy)



What is Insurance Telematics?

Insurance Telematics is refer as a mode of ensuring the majority of a business with future security, the demand of the market anticipated to rise in the coming years. Insurance telematics devices are mainly used by the company of automobile insurance to track the driving behaviour of the customer, and depending on the driving behaviour of a driver there can be change in the insurance premiums. The telematics market for insurance industry is growing in the next few years steadily, the reason behind this is the decreasing in the cost of connectivity solutions, like wireless and cellular modes and the use of predictive analysis which enables the users to produce the drive risk score from telematics data. According to AMA, the Global Insurance Telematics market is expected to see growth rate of 21.7%.



Insurance Telematics Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Deployment model (Cloud, On-Premises), End User (SME, Large Enterprises)



Market Drivers

- Consumer's Enthusiasm for In-Car Connectivity

- Growth of Smartphone Penetration

- Decreasing Cost of Connectivity Solutions

- Increase in Regulatory Compliance and Regulations



Market Trend

- Increased Traction for Risk Assessment and Management



Restraints

- Privacy Concerns Associated With Private Data of Individuals

- Lack of Standardised System



Opportunities

- Growing Impetus to IoT

- Increased Demand of Insurance Telematics Across the Insurance and Automotive Sector



Challenges

- Educating Consumers About Insurance Telematics

- Security Issues Associated With Cloud and Mobile Technologies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Insurance Telematics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insurance Telematics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insurance Telematics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Insurance Telematics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insurance Telematics Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insurance Telematics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Insurance Telematics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



