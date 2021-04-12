Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Insurance Telematics Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Insurance Telematics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Agero, Aplicom OY, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Octo Telematics, Sierra Wireless, Telogis, Trimble Navigation



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Insurance Telematics Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry.



Insurance Telematics Overview:

Insurance Telematics is refer as a mode of ensuring the majority of a business with future security, the demand of the market anticipated to rise in the coming years. Insurance telematics devices are mainly used by the company of automobile insurance to track the driving behaviour of the customer, and depending on the driving behaviour of a driver there can be change in the insurance premiums. The telematics market for insurance industry is growing in the next few years steadily, the reason behind this is the decreasing in the cost of connectivity solutions, like wireless and cellular modes and the use of predictive analysis which enables the users to produce the drive risk score from telematics data

TomTom (TOM2) announced that BMW Motorrad owners can now experience the best of TomTom navigation for motorcyclists running on the BMW Motorrad Connected app. The smartphone app stays safely in the riderâ€™s pocket, while visual directions are shown on the bikeâ€™s integrated handlebar display. Audio directions are provided via Bluetooth into the riderâ€™s compatible helmet



The Insurance Telematics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment model (Cloud, On-Premises), End User (SME, Large Enterprises)



Market Trend

- Increased Traction for Risk Assessment and Management



Market Drivers

- Consumerâ€™s Enthusiasm for In-Car Connectivity

- Growth of Smartphone Penetration

- Decreasing Cost of Connectivity Solutions

- Increase in Regulatory Compliance and Regulations



Market Challenges

- Educating Consumers About Insurance Telematics

- Security Issues Associated With Cloud and Mobile Technologies

Global Insurance Telematics the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Insurance Telematics Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.



Geographically Global Insurance Telematics markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Insurance Telematics markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



Insurance Telematics Market M&A Activity:

Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), announced that it will accelerate the future of driving by collaborating with DENSO on its software platform for autonomous vehicles. TomTom's High Definition (HD) Map will work in combination with DENSO in-vehicle sensors such as cameras and radars to power the localization, perception and path planning functions for a complete autonomous driving system



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Insurance Telematics Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Insurance Telematics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insurance Telematics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insurance Telematics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Insurance Telematics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insurance Telematics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insurance Telematics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- How Pandemic Impacting on Insurance Telematics Market Globally?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Insurance Telematics market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Insurance Telematics market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Insurance Telematics market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



